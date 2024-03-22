Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.93?

In last trading session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 6.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.08 or -8.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $488.42M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -104.3% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 60.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.39%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, adding 9.71% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V’s shares saw a change of -21.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.80% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of -3.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.58 million shares which calculate 10.67 days to cover the short interests.