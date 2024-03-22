Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.47?

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.03 or 5.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.98M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -376.6% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 23.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.98%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 1.71% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.19% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -6.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.79 million shares which calculate 7.15 days to cover the short interests.