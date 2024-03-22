JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) At $26.47: What To Do?

In recent trading session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) saw 5.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.47 trading at -$0.58 or -2.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.06B. That most recent trading price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -70.61% from its 52-week high price of $45.16 and is indicating a premium of 21.34% from its 52-week low price of $20.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.16%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $26.47 price level, adding 6.07% to its value on the day. JD.com Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.59% in past 5-day. JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of 10.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.62 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JD.com Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.64% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.85 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $33.64 billion and $38.2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.60% while estimating it to be 11.00% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.83% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.83%.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.02% institutions for JD.com Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at JD for having 21.94 million shares of worth $581.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 16.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $427.54 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Global Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.12 million shares of worth $374.24 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.56 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $173.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.