Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) At $5.99: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at -$2.12 or -26.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $325.02M. That most recent trading price of ISPR’s stock is at a discount of -230.22% from its 52-week high price of $19.78 and is indicating a discount of -14.36% from its 52-week low price of $6.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98880.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 102.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.21%, in the last five days ISPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $5.99 price level, adding 42.57% to its value on the day. Ispire Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.75% in past 5-day. Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) showed a performance of -41.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 9.83 days to cover the short interests.