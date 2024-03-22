Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) At $5.99: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at -$2.12 or -26.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $325.02M. That most recent trading price of ISPR’s stock is at a discount of -230.22% from its 52-week high price of $19.78 and is indicating a discount of -14.36% from its 52-week low price of $6.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98880.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 102.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.21%, in the last five days ISPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $5.99 price level, adding 42.57% to its value on the day. Ispire Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -50.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.75% in past 5-day. Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) showed a performance of -41.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 9.83 days to cover the short interests.
Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) estimates and forecasts
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
ISPR Dividends
Ispire Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 68.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.18% institutions for Ispire Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at ISPR for having 0.88 million shares of worth $5.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.59 million.
On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $2.06 million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.