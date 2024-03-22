Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) At $2.18: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at $0.43 or 24.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.18M. That most recent trading price of IDN’s stock is at a discount of -32.11% from its 52-week high price of $2.88 and is indicating a premium of 28.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37790.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.57%, in the last five days IDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. Intellicheck Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.44% in past 5-day. Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) showed a performance of 24.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24660.0 shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intellicheck Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.88 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.60% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

IDN Dividends

Intellicheck Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.15% institutions for Intellicheck Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP is the top institutional holder at IDN for having 2.07 million shares of worth $4.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 10.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $1.54 million or 3.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.