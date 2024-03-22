Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $42.42?

In last trading session, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw 50.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.42 trading at $0.22 or 0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.35B. That closing price of INTC’s stock is at a discount of -20.89% from its 52-week high price of $51.28 and is indicating a premium of 36.7% from its 52-week low price of $26.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 46.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 44.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.52%, in the last five days INTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $42.42 price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Intel Corp.’s shares saw a change of -15.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.77% in past 5-day. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) showed a performance of -2.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68.8 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intel Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.71% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 425.00% in the current quarter and calculating 76.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.75 billion for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $11.04 billion and $12.95 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.50% while estimating it to be -3.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.29% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.08%.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.30% institutions for Intel Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at INTC for having 379.49 million shares of worth $12.69 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 333.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.15 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 130.11 million shares of worth $4.35 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.32 billion in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.