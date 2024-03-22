i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) At $1.42: What To Do?

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) saw 1.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at -$0.04 or -2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.73M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -90.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.71 and is indicating a premium of 13.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.74%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 6.27% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of -19.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of 9.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.82 million shares which calculate 7.01 days to cover the short interests.