How To Know If UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Is Expensive At $15.17.

In recent trading session, UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.17 trading at $0.23 or 1.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $517.60M. That most recent trading price of URGN’s stock is at a discount of -59.06% from its 52-week high price of $24.13 and is indicating a premium of 48.91% from its 52-week low price of $7.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 305.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.54%, in the last five days URGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $15.17 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. UroGen Pharma Ltd’s shares saw a change of 1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.91% in past 5-day. UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) showed a performance of -14.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.93 million shares which calculate 10.71 days to cover the short interests.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.10% in the current quarter and calculating 17.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.39 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.89% during past 5 years.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.48% institutions for UroGen Pharma Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at URGN for having 3.08 million shares of worth $47.25 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 9.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Great Point Partners LLC, which was holding about 2.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.16 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $10.14 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.