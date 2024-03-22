How To Know If Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) Is Expensive At $19.09.

In last trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 16.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.09 trading at $0.53 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.70B. That closing price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -0.73% from its 52-week high price of $19.23 and is indicating a premium of 58.56% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $19.09 price level, adding 1.7% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares saw a change of 49.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.76% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of 40.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.56 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Robinhood Markets Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 86.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 137.70% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 107.00% in the current quarter and calculating 233.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $519.54 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.35% during past 5 years.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.91% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (ptc) Ltd is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 58.06 million shares of worth $579.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, which was holding about 57.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $577.84 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.2 million shares of worth $198.15 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $195.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.