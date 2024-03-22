How To Know If Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) Is Expensive At $20.55.

In last trading session, Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.55 trading at -$0.06 or -0.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45B. That closing price of RVLV’s stock is at a discount of -30.22% from its 52-week high price of $26.76 and is indicating a premium of 40.39% from its 52-week low price of $12.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.29%, in the last five days RVLV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $20.55 price level, adding 6.55% to its value on the day. Revolve Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 23.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) showed a performance of 27.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.66 million shares which calculate 7.65 days to cover the short interests.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Revolve Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.68% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.90% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $271.83 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $279.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $279.61 million and $273.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% while estimating it to be 2.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.82% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.10%.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 126.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 127.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 126.98% institutions for Revolve Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RVLV for having 7.08 million shares of worth $116.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.37 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.71 million shares of worth $77.26 million or 11.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.41 million in the company or a holder of 4.58% of company’s stock.