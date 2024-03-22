How To Know If Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) Is Expensive At $2.50.

In last trading session, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.50 trading at $0.21 or 9.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.50M. That closing price of RVSN’s stock is at a discount of -834.8% from its 52-week high price of $23.37 and is indicating a premium of 59.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.17%, in the last five days RVSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $2.50 price level, adding 15.25% to its value on the day. Rail Vision Ltd’s shares saw a change of 64.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.03% in past 5-day. Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) showed a performance of -34.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.