How To Know If NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) Is Expensive At $0.51.

In last trading session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.02 or 4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.31M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -135.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 56.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.14%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 10.53% to its value on the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.57% in past 5-day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 13.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.