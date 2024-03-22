How To Know If NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) Is Expensive At $0.51.

In last trading session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.02 or 4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.31M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -135.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 56.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.14%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 10.53% to its value on the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.57% in past 5-day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 13.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 100.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.15% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.20% in the current quarter and calculating 68.80% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -120.49% during past 5 years.
NRXP Dividends
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 31.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.49% institutions for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NRXP for having 5.64 million shares of worth $2.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $0.47 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.