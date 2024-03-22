How To Know If Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) Is Expensive At $0.31.

In recent trading session, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) saw 17.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.04 or 16.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.50M. That most recent trading price of MTNB’s stock is at a discount of -187.1% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 64.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 994.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 16.72%, in the last five days MTNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 27.91% to its value on the day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.57% in past 5-day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) showed a performance of 39.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -65.50% from the last financial year’s standing. Company posted $1.06 million and $1.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.10% during past 5 years.
MTNB Dividends
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.05% institutions for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MTNB for having 9.32 million shares of worth $2.81 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sargent Investment Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.15 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.02 million shares of worth $1.81 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.34% of company’s stock.