How To Know If Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) Is Expensive At $0.31.

In recent trading session, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) saw 17.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.04 or 16.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.50M. That most recent trading price of MTNB’s stock is at a discount of -187.1% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 64.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 994.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.72%, in the last five days MTNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 27.91% to its value on the day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.57% in past 5-day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) showed a performance of 39.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.