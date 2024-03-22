How To Know If Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Is Expensive At $387.83.

In recent trading session, Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw 8.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $387.83 trading at -$91.01 or -19.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.94B. That most recent trading price of LULU’s stock is at a discount of -33.15% from its 52-week high price of $516.39 and is indicating a premium of 22.45% from its 52-week low price of $300.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.01%, in the last five days LULU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $387.83 price level, adding 19.36% to its value on the day. Lululemon Athletica inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.58% in past 5-day. Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) showed a performance of -14.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.97 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lululemon Athletica inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.45% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.24 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.57% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.80%.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.14% institutions for Lululemon Athletica inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LULU for having 18.16 million shares of worth $7.06 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.77 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 4.59 million shares of worth $1.78 billion or 3.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.41 billion in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.