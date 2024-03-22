How To Know If IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) Is Expensive At $2.65.

In recent trading session, IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) saw 2.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at $1.36 or 105.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.02M. That most recent trading price of BACK’s stock is at a discount of -300.75% from its 52-week high price of $10.62 and is indicating a premium of 53.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19510.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 506.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 105.43%, in the last five days BACK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $2.65 price level, subtracting -43.24% to its value on the day. IMAC Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 19.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 105.43% in past 5-day. IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) showed a performance of 80.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58170.0 shares which calculate 3.26 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -62.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.47 million and $2.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -71.20% while estimating it to be -52.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -142.27% during past 5 years.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.80% institutions for IMAC Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at BACK for having 56385.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 8198.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23856.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5133.0 shares of worth $14937.0 or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3744.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $10895.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.