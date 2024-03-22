How To Know If Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) Is Expensive At $4.84.

In last trading session, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at -$0.15 or -3.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of GETY’s stock is at a discount of -69.01% from its 52-week high price of $8.18 and is indicating a premium of 27.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 326.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.01%, in the last five days GETY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 14.34% to its value on the day. Getty Images Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.02% in past 5-day. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) showed a performance of 8.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 14.52 days to cover the short interests.