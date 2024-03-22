How To Know If Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) Is Expensive At $4.84.

In last trading session, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at -$0.15 or -3.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.95B. That closing price of GETY’s stock is at a discount of -69.01% from its 52-week high price of $8.18 and is indicating a premium of 27.48% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 326.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.01%, in the last five days GETY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 14.34% to its value on the day. Getty Images Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.02% in past 5-day. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) showed a performance of 8.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 14.52 days to cover the short interests.
Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Getty Images Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.33% while that of industry is 20.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 300.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $225.61 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $229.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
GETY Dividends
Getty Images Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.88% institutions for Getty Images Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Koch Industries, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GETY for having 80.73 million shares of worth $393.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, which was holding about 78.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 19.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $381.98 million.