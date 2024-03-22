How To Know If Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) Is Expensive At $17.78.

In recent trading session, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.78 trading at -$0.64 or -3.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.89B. That most recent trading price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -12.43% from its 52-week high price of $19.99 and is indicating a premium of 24.02% from its 52-week low price of $13.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days CPNG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $17.78 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Coupang Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.90% in past 5-day. Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) showed a performance of 9.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.85 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coupang Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.54% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.79 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.81% institutions for Coupang Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at CPNG for having 396.16 million shares of worth $6.97 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 24.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 145.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.56 billion.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32.39 million shares of worth $569.89 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $386.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.