How To Know If BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Is Expensive At $2.78.

In last trading session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw 12.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.16 or 6.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -106.83% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 11.51% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.11%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 9.74% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Ltd’s shares saw a change of -21.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.45% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of 2.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.38 million shares which calculate 6.72 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 13.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -133.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.59 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.12 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.39% institutions for BlackBerry Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $258.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, which was holding about 42.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $233.61 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.75 million shares of worth $78.9 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $55.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.