How To Know If Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Is Expensive At $55.88.

In last trading session, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.88 trading at -$3.48 or -5.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.53B. That closing price of BHVN’s stock is at a discount of -11.33% from its 52-week high price of $62.21 and is indicating a premium of 77.9% from its 52-week low price of $12.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.86%, in the last five days BHVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $55.88 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Biohaven Ltd’s shares saw a change of 30.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.96% in past 5-day. Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) showed a performance of 19.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.73 million shares which calculate 9.18 days to cover the short interests.
Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Biohaven Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 227.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.09% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.50% in the current quarter and calculating -19.70% decrease in the next quarter.
BHVN Dividends
Biohaven Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 12.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.91% institutions for Biohaven Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corporation is the top institutional holder at BHVN for having 6.23 million shares of worth $347.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 5.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.77 million.
On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 2.37 million shares of worth $132.53 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $97.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.