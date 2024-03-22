How To Know If Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Is Expensive At $55.88.

In last trading session, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.88 trading at -$3.48 or -5.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.53B. That closing price of BHVN’s stock is at a discount of -11.33% from its 52-week high price of $62.21 and is indicating a premium of 77.9% from its 52-week low price of $12.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.86%, in the last five days BHVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $55.88 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Biohaven Ltd’s shares saw a change of 30.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.96% in past 5-day. Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) showed a performance of 19.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.73 million shares which calculate 9.18 days to cover the short interests.