How To Know If Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) Is Expensive At $34.50.

In last trading session, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.50 trading at $0.33 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.57B. That closing price of BYON’s stock is at a discount of -13.83% from its 52-week high price of $39.27 and is indicating a premium of 60.26% from its 52-week low price of $13.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days BYON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $34.50 price level, adding 3.06% to its value on the day. Beyond Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.23% in past 5-day. Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) showed a performance of 29.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.