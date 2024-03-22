How To Know If Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Is Expensive At $0.15.

In recent trading session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at -$0.01 or -4.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.71M. That most recent trading price of ATXI’s stock is at a discount of -806.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.30%, in the last five days ATXI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.81% in past 5-day. Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) showed a performance of 6.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.10% in the current quarter and calculating 80.80% increase in the next quarter.
ATXI Dividends
Avenue Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 10.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.80% institutions for Avenue Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ATXI for having 88645.0 shares of worth $13447.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 52160.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7912.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 46293.0 shares of worth $7022.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44652.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $6773.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.