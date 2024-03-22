How To Know If Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Is Expensive At $0.15.

In recent trading session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at -$0.01 or -4.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.71M. That most recent trading price of ATXI’s stock is at a discount of -806.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.30%, in the last five days ATXI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.81% in past 5-day. Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) showed a performance of 6.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.