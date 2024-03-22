Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) At $1.26: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) saw 10.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at $0.16 or 14.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.68M. That most recent trading price of GRDI’s stock is at a discount of -666.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.66 and is indicating a premium of 26.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 476.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 14.55%, in the last five days GRDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $1.26 price level, adding 9.35% to its value on the day. Griid Infrastructure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.44% in past 5-day. Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) showed a performance of -38.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.
GRDI Dividends
Griid Infrastructure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 76.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.91% institutions for Griid Infrastructure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Parkwood LLC is the top institutional holder at GRDI for having 90000.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 71358.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83845.0.