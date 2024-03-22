Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) At $1.26: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) saw 10.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at $0.16 or 14.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.68M. That most recent trading price of GRDI’s stock is at a discount of -666.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.66 and is indicating a premium of 26.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 476.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.55%, in the last five days GRDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $1.26 price level, adding 9.35% to its value on the day. Griid Infrastructure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.44% in past 5-day. Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) showed a performance of -38.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.