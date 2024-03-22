Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.13?

In last trading session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.13 trading at -$0.01 or -5.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.13M. That closing price of GWAV’s stock is at a discount of -807.69% from its 52-week high price of $1.18 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 777.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.99%, in the last five days GWAV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.13 price level, adding 78.21% to its value on the day. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -77.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -60.97% in past 5-day. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) showed a performance of -82.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.