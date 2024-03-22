Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) At $1.15: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw 16.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.17 or 17.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.63M. That most recent trading price of FRSX’s stock is at a discount of -186.09% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 21.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60110.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 253.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.36%, in the last five days FRSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 16.06% to its value on the day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 11.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) showed a performance of 5.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.