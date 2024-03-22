Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) At $1.15: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw 16.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.17 or 17.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.63M. That most recent trading price of FRSX’s stock is at a discount of -186.09% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 21.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60110.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 253.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 17.36%, in the last five days FRSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 16.06% to its value on the day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 11.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX) showed a performance of 5.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
FRSX Dividends
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.44% institutions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FRSX for having 1.29 million shares of worth $1.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 16154.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18819.0.