ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.68?

In last trading session, ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.03 or -4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.02M. That closing price of GWH’s stock is at a discount of -211.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 5.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.15%, in the last five days GWH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 12.89% to its value on the day. ESS Tech Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.91% in past 5-day. ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) showed a performance of -20.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.85 million shares which calculate 13.91 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ESS Tech Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.58% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.40% in the current quarter and calculating 26.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 266.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.22 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $372k and $2.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 765.60% while estimating it to be 42.20% for the next quarter.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.54% institutions for ESS Tech Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at GWH for having 35.95 million shares of worth $52.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 23.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.5 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.56 million shares of worth $3.66 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.18 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.12 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.