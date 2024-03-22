E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) At $1.17: What To Do?

In recent trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.04 or -3.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.49M. That most recent trading price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -5835.9% from its 52-week high price of $69.45 and is indicating a premium of 0.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 496.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.30%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 14.6% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -94.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.59% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of -36.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.