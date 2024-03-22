Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) At $29.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.18 trading at $1.27 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That closing price of DYN’s stock is at a discount of -3.74% from its 52-week high price of $30.27 and is indicating a premium of 78.07% from its 52-week low price of $6.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days DYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $29.18 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 119.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.37% in past 5-day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) showed a performance of 29.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.61 million shares which calculate 5.27 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Dyne Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 213.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.23% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.60% in the current quarter and calculating 25.90% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -106.26% during past 5 years.
DYN Dividends
Dyne Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.66% institutions for Dyne Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at DYN for having 9.89 million shares of worth $288.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 12.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Fcpm III Services B.v. , which was holding about 6.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $178.9 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.45 million shares of worth $42.41 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $41.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.