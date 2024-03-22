Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) At $29.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.18 trading at $1.27 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That closing price of DYN’s stock is at a discount of -3.74% from its 52-week high price of $30.27 and is indicating a premium of 78.07% from its 52-week low price of $6.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days DYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $29.18 price level, adding 1.35% to its value on the day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 119.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.37% in past 5-day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) showed a performance of 29.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.61 million shares which calculate 5.27 days to cover the short interests.