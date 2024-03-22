Does UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) Look Expensive At $3.69? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at -$0.12 or -3.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $552.02M. That most recent trading price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -57.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 37.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 980.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.15%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $3.69 price level, adding 19.61% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -16.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.58% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of -7.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 4.86 days to cover the short interests.