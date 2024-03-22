Does UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) Look Expensive At $3.69? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at -$0.12 or -3.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $552.02M. That most recent trading price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -57.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 37.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 980.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.15%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $3.69 price level, adding 19.61% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -16.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.58% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of -7.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 4.86 days to cover the short interests.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
TIGR Dividends
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 28 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 31.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.84% institutions for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Man Group PLC is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 2.74 million shares of worth $10.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.46 million.
On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $3.82 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.