Does Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) Look Expensive At $0.10? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or 1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.33M. That most recent trading price of TPET’s stock is at a discount of -2900.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days TPET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Trio Petroleum Corp.’s shares saw a change of -66.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.11% in past 5-day. Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) showed a performance of -5.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41680.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.