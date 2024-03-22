Does Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) Look Expensive At $0.14? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.01 or -6.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.40M. That most recent trading price of TPHS’s stock is at a discount of -407.14% from its 52-week high price of $0.71 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.04%, in the last five days TPHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 62.67% to its value on the day. Trinity Place Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.84% in past 5-day. Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) showed a performance of -22.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.
TPHS Dividends
Trinity Place Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.65% institutions for Trinity Place Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price Jennifer C. is the top institutional holder at TPHS for having 9.23 million shares of worth $1.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 24.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Third Avenue Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.71 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $64633.0 or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43393.0 in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.