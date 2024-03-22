Does Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) Look Expensive At $0.14? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.01 or -6.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.40M. That most recent trading price of TPHS’s stock is at a discount of -407.14% from its 52-week high price of $0.71 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.04%, in the last five days TPHS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 62.67% to its value on the day. Trinity Place Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 26.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.84% in past 5-day. Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) showed a performance of -22.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.