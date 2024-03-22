Does Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) Look Expensive At $4.47? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at $0.1 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $311.20M. That closing price of TLS’s stock is at a discount of -11.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 65.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days TLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Telos Corp’s shares saw a change of 22.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.90% in past 5-day. Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) showed a performance of 22.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.