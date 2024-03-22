Does Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) Look Expensive At $4.47? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at $0.1 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $311.20M. That closing price of TLS’s stock is at a discount of -11.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 65.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days TLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 1.76% to its value on the day. Telos Corp’s shares saw a change of 22.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.90% in past 5-day. Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) showed a performance of 22.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.
Telos Corp (TLS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Telos Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 124.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.57% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.38 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
TLS Dividends
Telos Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 26.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.51% institutions for Telos Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Barclays Plc is the top institutional holder at TLS for having 9.29 million shares of worth $23.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.63 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $3.46 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.