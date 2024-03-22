Does Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) Look Expensive At $2.70? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 2.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at $0.08 or 3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.32M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -17.04% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 45.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.05%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 3.91% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of 12.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.92 million shares which calculate 6.16 days to cover the short interests.