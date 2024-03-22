Does Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) Look Expensive At $11.54? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) saw 4.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.54 trading at -$0.24 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That closing price of SHC’s stock is at a discount of -68.11% from its 52-week high price of $19.40 and is indicating a premium of 6.93% from its 52-week low price of $10.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days SHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $11.54 price level, adding 22.65% to its value on the day. Sotera Health Co’s shares saw a change of -31.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.62% in past 5-day. Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) showed a performance of -29.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.03 million shares which calculate 7.94 days to cover the short interests.

Sotera Health Co (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sotera Health Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.11% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $244.93 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $276.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $220.59 million and $255.28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 8.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.26% institutions for Sotera Health Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at SHC for having 105.42 million shares of worth $1.99 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 37.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GTCR, LLC, which was holding about 70.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.32 billion.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.22 million shares of worth $98.39 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $58.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.