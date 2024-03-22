Does Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) Look Expensive At $0.88? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.1 or 13.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.56M. That most recent trading price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -8209.09% from its 52-week high price of $73.12 and is indicating a premium of 63.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.30%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 6.88% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.93% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of 13.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.