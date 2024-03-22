Does Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) Look Expensive At $0.88? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.1 or 13.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $0.56M. That most recent trading price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -8209.09% from its 52-week high price of $73.12 and is indicating a premium of 63.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 13.30%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 6.88% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.93% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of 13.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.
Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Smart for Life Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.86% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same.
SMFL Dividends
Smart for Life Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.16% institutions for Smart for Life Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SMFL for having 17980.0 shares of worth $15802.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 3069.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2697.0.