Does PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Look Expensive At $122.30? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 19.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.30 trading at -$9.87 or -7.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.49B. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -25.09% from its 52-week high price of $152.99 and is indicating a premium of 51.21% from its 52-week low price of $59.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.47%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $122.30 price level, adding 17.53% to its value on the day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -16.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.73% in past 5-day. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of -5.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.3 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDD Holdings Inc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.76% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.30% in the current quarter and calculating 28.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.04 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $4.45 billion and $5.97 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 125.70% while estimating it to be 102.20% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.02%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 18 and March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.66% institutions for PDD Holdings Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 31.17 million shares of worth $2.15 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.35 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $542.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.