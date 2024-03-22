Does Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) Look Expensive At $9.62? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 16.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.62 trading at $2.58 or 36.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $125.16M. That most recent trading price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -322.04% from its 52-week high price of $40.60 and is indicating a premium of 58.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 36.66%, in the last five days OTLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $9.62 price level, adding 17.92% to its value on the day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.75% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of 12.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 7.6 days to cover the short interests.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Outlook Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 129.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.67% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.70% in the current quarter and calculating 46.90% increase in the next quarter. Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.49% during past 5 years.
OTLK Dividends
Outlook Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 36.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.88% institutions for Outlook Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OTLK for having 0.52 million shares of worth $4.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.04 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $1.67 million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.