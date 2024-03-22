Does Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) Look Expensive At $9.62? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 16.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.62 trading at $2.58 or 36.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $125.16M. That most recent trading price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -322.04% from its 52-week high price of $40.60 and is indicating a premium of 58.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.66%, in the last five days OTLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $9.62 price level, adding 17.92% to its value on the day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 22.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.75% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of 12.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 7.6 days to cover the short interests.