Does Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) Look Expensive At $0.14? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or -4.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.27M. That most recent trading price of OBLG’s stock is at a discount of -2714.29% from its 52-week high price of $3.94 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.08%, in the last five days OBLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 41.59% to its value on the day. Oblong Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.96% in past 5-day. Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) showed a performance of -17.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35660.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.