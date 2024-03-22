Does Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) Look Expensive At $0.14? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or -4.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.27M. That most recent trading price of OBLG’s stock is at a discount of -2714.29% from its 52-week high price of $3.94 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.08%, in the last five days OBLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 41.59% to its value on the day. Oblong Inc’s shares saw a change of -31.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.96% in past 5-day. Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) showed a performance of -17.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35660.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
OBLG Dividends
Oblong Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.33% institutions for Oblong Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at OBLG for having 0.13 million shares of worth $16973.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 47143.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6307.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 45359.0 shares of worth $6069.0 or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4789.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $640.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.