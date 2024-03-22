Does NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) Look Expensive At $0.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at -$0.04 or -12.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.15M. That closing price of NCNA’s stock is at a discount of -503.45% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.92%, in the last five days NCNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 23.68% to its value on the day. NuCana plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.87% in past 5-day. NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) showed a performance of -12.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91310.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.
NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that NuCana plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.51% during past 5 years.
NCNA Dividends
NuCana plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.46% institutions for NuCana plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NCNA for having 8.0 million shares of worth $6.32 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 million.