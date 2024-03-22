Does NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) Look Expensive At $0.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at -$0.04 or -12.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.15M. That closing price of NCNA’s stock is at a discount of -503.45% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.92%, in the last five days NCNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 23.68% to its value on the day. NuCana plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -2.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.87% in past 5-day. NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) showed a performance of -12.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91310.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.