Does Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) Look Expensive At $2.70? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at -$0.1 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $902.80M. That closing price of NG’s stock is at a discount of -147.41% from its 52-week high price of $6.68 and is indicating a premium of 17.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days NG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. Novagold Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.25% in past 5-day. Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) showed a performance of 12.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.07 million shares which calculate 4.28 days to cover the short interests.