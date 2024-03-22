Does Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) Look Expensive At $3.57? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) saw 7.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at -$0.01 or -0.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.70B. That most recent trading price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -39.22% from its 52-week high price of $4.97 and is indicating a premium of 17.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $3.57 price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. Nokia Corp ADR’s shares saw a change of 4.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of -0.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.39 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nokia Corp ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.58% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.11 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.72%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.57% institutions for Nokia Corp ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 106.77 million shares of worth $380.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, which was holding about 52.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $186.5 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund and Blackrock Mid Cap Dividend Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 81.19 million shares of worth $289.45 million or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 million shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.