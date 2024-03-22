Does NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) Look Expensive At $2.43? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.21 or 9.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.19M. That most recent trading price of NKGN’s stock is at a discount of -430.04% from its 52-week high price of $12.88 and is indicating a premium of 67.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 9.46%, in the last five days NKGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 21.36% to its value on the day. NKGen Biotech Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.98% in past 5-day. NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) showed a performance of 143.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 8.73 days to cover the short interests.
NKGN Dividends
NKGen Biotech Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 60.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.60% institutions for NKGen Biotech Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NKGN for having 1.6 million shares of worth $3.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 1.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.65 million.
On the other hand, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.33 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34968.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $85671.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.