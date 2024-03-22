Does NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) Look Expensive At $2.43? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.21 or 9.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.19M. That most recent trading price of NKGN’s stock is at a discount of -430.04% from its 52-week high price of $12.88 and is indicating a premium of 67.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.46%, in the last five days NKGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 21.36% to its value on the day. NKGen Biotech Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.98% in past 5-day. NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) showed a performance of 143.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 8.73 days to cover the short interests.