Does Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) Look Expensive At $5.14? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.14 trading at $0.04 or 0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $824.97M. That closing price of LAAC’s stock is at a discount of -82.68% from its 52-week high price of $9.39 and is indicating a premium of 25.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days LAAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $5.14 price level, adding 4.81% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s shares saw a change of -18.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.38% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) showed a performance of 26.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.16 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.