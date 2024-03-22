Does Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) Look Expensive At $26.94? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.94 trading at $0.57 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.97B. That closing price of KVYO’s stock is at a discount of -46.51% from its 52-week high price of $39.47 and is indicating a premium of 15.29% from its 52-week low price of $22.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days KVYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $26.94 price level, adding 0.52% to its value on the day. Klaviyo Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.72% in past 5-day. Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) showed a performance of -4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.