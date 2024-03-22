Does Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Look Expensive At $6.14? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.14 trading at $0.26 or 4.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $485.45M. That most recent trading price of SUPV’s stock is at a premium of 3.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.91 and is indicating a premium of 71.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.51%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $6.14 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 51.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.16% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of 43.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.