Does Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) Look Expensive At $0.47? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.0 or 0.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.53M. That closing price of GDHG’s stock is at a discount of -5217.02% from its 52-week high price of $24.99 and is indicating a premium of 12.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.02%, in the last five days GDHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 9.62% to its value on the day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -35.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.02% in past 5-day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) showed a performance of 7.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.