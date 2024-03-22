Does EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) Look Expensive At $0.08? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw 5.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at -$0.01 or -12.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.10M. That closing price of EZGO’s stock is at a discount of -3362.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.17%, in the last five days EZGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 17.1% to its value on the day. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -30.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.49% in past 5-day. EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) showed a performance of -16.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.79 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.