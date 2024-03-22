Does Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) Look Expensive At $67.82? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.82 trading at -$0.5 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.71B. That closing price of CAVA’s stock is at a discount of -1.8% from its 52-week high price of $69.04 and is indicating a premium of 57.17% from its 52-week low price of $29.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days CAVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $67.82 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. Cava Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 57.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.47% in past 5-day. Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) showed a performance of 39.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.62 million shares which calculate 3.68 days to cover the short interests.