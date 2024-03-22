Does Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) Look Expensive At $67.82? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.82 trading at -$0.5 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.71B. That closing price of CAVA’s stock is at a discount of -1.8% from its 52-week high price of $69.04 and is indicating a premium of 57.17% from its 52-week low price of $29.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days CAVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $67.82 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. Cava Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 57.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.47% in past 5-day. Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) showed a performance of 39.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.62 million shares which calculate 3.68 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Cava Group Inc (CAVA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Cava Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 113.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242.76 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $212.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
CAVA Dividends
Cava Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.52% institutions for Cava Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at CAVA for having 32.01 million shares of worth $1.31 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 28.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 12.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $518.96 million.
On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $102.38 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $26.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.