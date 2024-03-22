Does Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) Look Expensive At $4.37? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.37 trading at $0.53 or 13.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.74M. That most recent trading price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -163.16% from its 52-week high price of $11.50 and is indicating a premium of 35.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.79%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $4.37 price level, adding 0.23% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.41% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of 34.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.