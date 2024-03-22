Does Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) Look Expensive At $4.37? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.37 trading at $0.53 or 13.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $68.74M. That most recent trading price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -163.16% from its 52-week high price of $11.50 and is indicating a premium of 35.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 13.79%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/22/24 when the stock touched $4.37 price level, adding 0.23% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.41% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of 34.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.50% in the current quarter and calculating 88.80% increase in the next quarter.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.03 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
ACB Dividends
Aurora Cannabis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 12 and June 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.97% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 1.03 million shares of worth $4.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 million.
On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.14 million shares of worth $5.0 million or 2.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61293.0 shares on Oct 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.