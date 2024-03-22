Does Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) Look Expensive At $4.10? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.10 trading at $0.15 or 3.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $345.06M. That closing price of AVIR’s stock is at a discount of -26.59% from its 52-week high price of $5.19 and is indicating a premium of 32.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 469.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.80%, in the last five days AVIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $4.10 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 34.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.49% in past 5-day. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) showed a performance of -2.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.