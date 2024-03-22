Does Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) Look Expensive At $15.99? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.99 trading at $0.27 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $877.85M. That closing price of ATXS’s stock is at a discount of -5.07% from its 52-week high price of $16.80 and is indicating a premium of 73.36% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 974.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days ATXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $15.99 price level, adding 4.82% to its value on the day. Astria Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 108.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.45% in past 5-day. Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) showed a performance of 23.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.